No turbulence ahead: Numbers at QC International Airport remain stable

Despite airlines having to cancel flights amid a severe pilot shortage, the Quad Cities International Airport held its own this summer.

The numbers remained stable, and a lot of it is due to the airline's limiting capacity. Airport spokesperson Ashleigh Davis said the airlines set the schedules and determine how many times and days a week planes service each airport.

Crunching these numbers has been a source of contention for many as demand is up, but resources remain low. At the beginning of the pandemic, flights were down because people chose to stay home and not travel.

Airlines then offered buyouts to pilots who were nearing retirement age, and many took advantage. Of those who did not, many of them were near retirement age anyway. The FAA has a mandatory retirement age of 65, although there has been chatter about extending it to 67.

"While the pilot shortage was always on the horizon, the pandemic sped that up quite a bit," Davis said.

Earning a pilot's license is not simple, meaning there is no quick pathway to fixing the issue. Despite the hiccups airlines saw, Davis said things fared alright locally.

In May, traffic was up about 16% compared to May 2021. Davis said this is because flights were being restored.

During the pandemic, flights were suspended while airlines tried to evaluate how best to use their resources. Locally, this came in the form of the flights to Detroit and Minneapolis being suspended. Detroit has not come back, but Minneapolis was restored-- for a while.

Delta Airlines announced last week the flight was once again suspended. The goal for legacy airlines like Delta is to feed into larger hubs, Davis said.

"It doesn't make sense from a business perspective to have all the non-stop flights out of a small airport like ours," she said.

Delta's focus is on its larger airports on the west and east sides of the U.S. Because Delta's large hub on the east is Atlanta, Detroit was dropped in favor of having flights come through the larger airport.

In the case of Minneapolis, Davis said the flight was not in-demand because of the pandemic halting travel. Similarly, with the looming pilot shortage, the airline had to make the decision on where to place the pilot. Because the flights from Minneapolis and Detroit were not performing as well as Delta would like, they was put on the chopping block.

Despite the strong uptick in numbers reported in May, they began to dip further into the summer. Traffic was up only 1% in June and was down about 7% in July.

Adjusting is the name of the game now, Davis said. Airlines are trying to avoid cancellations by loading up schedules the best they can, then calling back the flights based on demand.

"It's a little bit of an interesting time on the airline side to determine what is the threshold they can meet while still trying to serve as many passengers (as possible,)" she said.

Davis said she could not speak to how inflation was effecting passengers, but it's no secret that prices for tickets are skyrocketing, and it's happening across the nation.

According to CNBC, prices are up 25% — the largest recorded increase since 1989. In April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an 18.6% increase in ticket prices — the highest on record.

But, prices of hotels have fallen. The pandemic crushed the plans for summer road trips and travel, but travel has slowly rebounded this spring. But, Fortune reports costs are still up 10% year over year as hotels and motels try to keep up with inflation while also recovering from years before.

At the Quad Cities Airport, the ebbs and flows are fairly normal. Davis said numbers are generally higher during months with major holidays, or where spring break and summer break are considered. Despite the good news, the airport is still not where it would like to be.

"We are still below 2019 numbers for sure," she said. "Airlines and airports are still trying to figure out what the outcome will be."

While the pandemic may feel like a thing of the past, it picked up speed in the U.S. in 2020. Davis said 2021 was the first year things began to return to normal, but access to that data is limited.

"That data is still really fresh because we don't have a ton of it yet," she said. "We're all still trying to determine what is the impact in terms of long-term travel behavior."