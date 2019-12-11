Nominations open for Athena, Male Champion of Change awards

Nominations for the annual ATHENA and Male Champion of Change Awards are now being taken.

The Athena Leadership Awards honor women who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, who provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and who actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential, according to a news release.

The Male Champion of Change Award is designed to recognize men who are male allies to women. They encourage others to take notice of the power of women as leaders and can illustrate the positive impact gender diversity has on an organization, the release said.

Nominations can be made at www.WLCglobal.org by noon, Dec. 16.

Finalists will be honored and awards announced at a luncheon ceremony Feb. 5 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

