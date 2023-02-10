The grocery store in Eldridge is changing hands.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee on Thursday morning confirmed the grocery company is buying North Scott Foods in Eldridge.

All employees have been informed and will be offered jobs with Hy-Vee. At this time, there is no firm timeline for when the sale will be final and the transition completed.

North Scott Foods owner Steve Grolmus took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon to confirm the announcement.

He said the company had been approached multiple times over the years but decided the time finally was right to retire. The transition will begin in April.

"It has been an honor and privilege for my family to serve and support this awesome community for the past 45 years," the post read. "You will continue to see the same friendly, hard-working faces as HyVee will be retaining all of our staff."

According to its Facebook page, North Scott Foods has been locally owned and operated since 1979. It currently is the only grocery store in the city.

Hy-Vee has been an Iowa staple since 1930 when it began in Beaconsfield.

In the 90 years since, it has grown to more than 285 stores across eight states and employs more than 93,000 people.

Annual sales consistently come in above $12 billion, and the brand has been named in the top three of America's favorite grocery stores.