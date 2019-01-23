Starting in June, Northwest Bank & Trust Company will become the first Quad-Cities bank with full accounting services.
On Jan. 1, the bank acquired Blair, Westfall and Co. and now offers tax-return preparation, tax planning, payroll and accounting services.
“Northwest Bank has a long history of entrepreneurial spirit in our approach to business, so we are always looking for ways to expand our offerings in innovative ways,” said Northwest Bank & Trust President/CEO Joe Slaven. "We are very excited to be able to now offer our clients a more complete menu of services than ever before."
With offices in Milan and Davenport, Blair, Westfall and Co. has been in operation for nine years. Amy Westfall, the firm’s principal owner, is remaining with Northwest Bank as vice president, tax and accounting manager for the new business which has retained the firm's name.
“Making the decision to sell Blair, Westfall was a very difficult decision but one I needed to make,” she said. “Northwest Bank is a family-owned bank that has been part of the Quad-Cities community for over 75 years. I know they share my values and dedication to customer service. It’s a perfect fit.”
The firm has retained its four full-time and one part-time accountants who will work in their current offices until June, when the office at 4427 E. 56th St., Davenport, moves to the 8th floor of the Northwest Bank NorthPark Tower. The office at 534 1st St. West, Milan, will remain open.
Slavens said the June move is timed for after the tax season.
"That provides simplicity for clients," he said. "We, as a financial institution, have a wide variety of products, can be much more seamless how we work in financial planning, tax preparation, tax planning, to retirement savings.”
Since 1941, Northwest Bank has offered a full range of products including trust and investment management services. It has 65 employees in Davenport and Bettendorf.
Slavens said Northwest Bank's board and executive management looked at what other financial institutions are doing nationwide, “cutting-edge strategies to provide a broader menu of services to clients." It also sells software services to about 200 financial institutions in 35 states.
"One of the things that makes us different is we're pretty entrepreneurial in our approach," he said. "We have a trust and investment management group that we've had 50 years."
Slavens said he knew Westfall's father, Glenn, for many years. Glenn Westfall died two years ago.
“We had a lot of mutual clients; we reached out to several potential partners,” Slavens said. “She was our first choice. She wanted to make sure the fit is right, for our clients and employees.
"It became very clear very quickly, it was a good fit, and it went very smoothly and very quickly.," he said. "A one-stop shop is exactly what we're looking to do. We're all looking to make things simpler in our lives — have one relationship rather than two."
For more details, visit northwestbank.com.