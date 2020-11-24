NOSH Good Mood Food will bring a health food market to Geneseo

Hernandez is concerned about the way people eat, and the consequential diseases that they face. Sometimes it’s not even the diseases, but the food-related issues that people live with rather than making dietary changes, she said, and added, “I want to provide an alternative.”

“There are so many people who have dietary needs that search for their specialized diet foods – whether they are on Keto, Paleo, gluten-free, vegan lifestyles; have food sensitivities or allergies; diabetes, thyroid disorders, cancers, or just want to eat food that will truly nourish their bodies. NOSH will provide for those dietary needs, conveniently right here in Geneseo. My philosophy is that you pay for quality food now, or pay for amplified medical needs later.”

Hernandez is becoming a certified nutrition coach so she will be able to better help people with their needs.

The idea to launch NOSH stems from Hernandez’s own efforts in shopping for healthy foods.