“Not Just Any Job”: Labor Center Program Opens Pathways to Skilled Trades Careers

IOWA CITY — Applications are open for the spring 2021 online session of the University of Iowa Labor Center’s apprenticeship readiness course, which prepares Iowans to enter a skilled trades registered apprenticeship in a construction occupation.

The “Not Just Any Job”: Preapprenticeship Course Information Session for the five-week course that starts on March 9 is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, online via Zoom at https://bit.ly/39TSou5

The course is a centerpiece of the Labor Center’s Quality Preapprenticeship Program, which connects Iowans with skilled trades careers and actively recruits women, people of color, veterans, youth, workers with disabilities and members of other underrepresented groups to expand apprenticeship opportunities. Registered apprenticeship provides high-quality “earn while you learn” job training with pay from day one, no student debt, and a path to a lifelong living wage career.

