The late November blizzard that dropped more than 13 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities suppressed passenger traffic at the Quad-City International Airport.
Executive Director Benjamin Leischner said passenger traffic declined 3 percent last month over the same month one year prior. In November, 29,210 people boarded planes, compared with 29,979 boardings the same month last year.
Leischner said the Nov. 25 snowstorm resulted in 19 flight cancellations, or a loss of 1,300 seats.
"While our cancellations may have only totaled 19, many passengers faced missed connections due to system delays — many of which didn’t originate in Moline, but still impacted our passengers," Leischner told the airport board of commissioners Tuesday. "Staff is dedicated to working with our airline business partners in identifying opportunities to increase the level of service and schedule reliability for passengers traveling into and out of Moline."
He added the drop in passengers did not "reflect any changes in our service."
Allegiant saw the biggest increase in passengers last month, boarding 6,306 people, up 24 percent compared to November 2017. United Express saw a 10 percent increase in passengers, while Delta traffic dropped 17 percent.
Leischner expects passenger traffic to pick up in December during holiday travel.
"We have a seat capacity increase for December, so the number of seats are going up. Some seats that historically would end will continue in December," he said. "We anticipate with an increase in seat capacity, coupled with higher load factors we've been maintaining through November, to see a nice increase for the month of December."
Last month's drop in boardings followed a nine-month streak of increased traffic at the airport. So far this year, airport traffic is up around 5 percent compared to last year.