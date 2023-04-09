Jewellia Gray is a freshman at Bettendorf High School, and her favorite class is welding.

Before enrolling, she had never worked in a machine shop before, but family member's had, and she decided to give it a try. Before long, she knew it was exactly where she was meant to be.

"I like that it's hands on, and I'm more of a work-along person anyway," she said.

Gray said very few girls were in her class, and even fewer are involved in the industrial manufacturing class fellow freshman Kaitlynn Crump enrolled in. Crump went into high school knowing she wanted to work in the shop. So far this year, a few of her favorite projects have been learning to use the table saws and working with metals to make a hammer.

"My dad is very mechanically inclined with all of that, so I used to work with him a lot," she said.

Learning from family is a common theme in the industry. Ashley River with Pro Standard Construction is a third-generation builder, having learned from her grandfather and father.

"I have kind of grown up around this all my life," she said. "We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and that's what makes us better as team."

Being around construction so much as a kid, it felt natural to get involved. Having grown up on a farm, hard work was expected.

"It doesn't matter if you're a boy or a girl. If you have hands and you can work, you worked," she said.

While working, however, River noticed there were not many women involved in the trades. In her family, gender roles were never enforced — her sister is a doctor, she said. But that did not mean that bias did not exist in the world.

"I would definitely say there is still gender bias in the industry," she said. "I feel like if you are a pretty, young woman, it's more difficult for you to be taken seriously in an industry like this."

In 2021, the number of women in construction jobs reached an all-time high of 11%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the path to getting there was slow. In 2002, women accounted for 9.3% of the construction workforce.

In 2007, the start of a period known as the Great Recession, the number of women in the construction industry hit 1.119 million. By 2010, that number dropped to 807,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During the last decade, the number has grown slowly to reflect a record of 1.24 million women working in construction in 2021, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

In the nation, Iowa ranks 39th for the highest percentage of female construction workers with women making up 2% of the workforce. Illinois ranks 28th, with 2.7% of the industry being represented by women, according to Today's Homeowner. The top five states with largest representation of women in construction are South Carolina, Georgia, Washington, Florida and Arkansas.

Back at Bettendorf High School, Gray said being one of the only women in the room inspires her work ethic by giving her a sense of self-confidence and strengthening her leadership skills.

"I feel like when I do work like this, I can find other ways to do it and can change the way I help other people," she said. "People sometimes observe you and what you're doing, and it helps them."

River said this attitude was what was helping to slowly improve the numbers for women in construction. Being taken seriously is a challenge. Personally, she had family support and a life-long background in construction. For those that don't, she said, lack of support can be a barrier.

For Justine Goulder, it was about not knowing what construction jobs were available.

"I had no idea about this opportunity until I met my husband who was in the trades," she said.

Goulder is the Eastern Region Training Coordinator for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council (IUPATDC) 81. She started as an apprentice and was intrigued by the "earn while you learn" format. Especially for women with families, the trades are becoming more attractive because they provide a blueprint for setting themselves up for success, she said.

"A lot of the time, women don't feel like (construction) is something that they should pursue, or a field they should be in," she said. "I think now ... as women are getting into it, it's showing that it's a place where we belong and it's a place where we are thriving."

In her experience, women of all ages are joining. From right out of high school to those who are looking at a second career, there is a place for everyone.

"It's all ages, and that's the beauty of it," she said. "It doesn't matter what age you are. You can start."

Heather Stocking took that message to heart, in a different way. She is in her third year of working in human resources for Shaw Electric. The former teacher started in January 2020 after searching for a different opportunity.

Initially, she knew nothing about the construction industry but decided to take a leap of faith. In the end, it paid off.

"I have found that I love everything about the construction industry," she said.

For her, the job offers the chance to learn something new daily and explore different areas of expertise. At Shaw, 50% of the executives are women, she said, a good sign for the industry.

"I think the trend is growing in the right direction," she said. "We have a full gamut of where women are working, but I think the more women see women in the industry, the more other women will see it as a career path for them as well."

At Shaw, a big initiative is getting into schools and inspiring younger women to get involved. The more they can inspire younger students like Grey and Crump at Bettendorf High School, the better off the industry will be.

“We're trying to break the stereotype and break the mold. We have always heard women can do anything, but we are getting to the point where we want to showcase our women are just as valuable in the field as our men are, she said. "They're going to be needed forever."