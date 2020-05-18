NYSE issues warning about Lee Enterprises listing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee Enterprises has received a warning from the New York Stock Exchange about its stock listing and the possibility about its listing being downgraded.

Lee, the Davenport-based parent company of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, said Monday that it received a warning from the NYSE about being non-compliant with certain listing standards, according to a news release.

The New York Stock Exchange alerted Lee on May 12 about falling out of compliance on two factors, including having an average closing price of less than $1 over a 30-day trading period. The media company will have six months from July 1 to remedy the situation.

Its stock will continue trading, and has been under $1 since March 31. The NYSE also found the total dollar value of Lee's stock was under $50 million for a 30-day period, which can be remedied within 18 months of July 1.