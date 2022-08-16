Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie moving to new location in February

Those looking for a sweet treat in downtown Davenport will soon have a new location to visit.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, now located at 314 Main St., will move to 2nd Street in February. The Urbane 210 building, 210 E. 2nd Street, is a five story apartment building with space for retail below. Construction on the $8 million project began in 2020.

Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon said she's been in her current building since 2014. But, after running out of space, she's decided to open a new location.

Staying downtown was an easy decision, Cannon said. Being an advocate for downtown, she knew she wanted stay close.

"If you cut me, I'll bleed downtown," she said. "I'm a downtown girl. I believe in it, and that location was too good to pass up."

The new location will have both an expanded menu and expanded hours. Cannon said the added space will also allow for parties, classes and other events.