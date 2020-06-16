You are the owner of this article.
One injured at Davenport restaurant when flames shoot from oven
One injured at Davenport restaurant when flames shoot from oven

One person suffered burns Tuesday when a gas oven at Antonella’s II Sicilian Pizzeria at the Davenport Freight House sent flames out when he opened the oven door.

Davenport Fire Department officials said the incident was called in at 2:51 p.m. The initial call was for an explosion, but officials quickly corrected that. The flame, according to officials, was more of a “whoosh,” and then it was over.

No damage was reported in the restaurant located at 421 W. River Drive.

The employee of Antonella’s II was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for evaluation and treatment for burns, but officials said they were not life-threatening.

