Labor organizers and business leaders share vastly different views on how raising Illinois’ minimum wage would affect the economy. But, most agree the Quad-Cities bi-state region would be impacted much differently than landlocked areas of Illinois.
The Illinois House voted 69-41 on Thursday to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, accelerating one of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s main campaign promises. Now, the proposal is one Pritzker pen stroke away from being approved. The governor has urged lawmakers to pass the legislation before he announces his budget plan on Wednesday.
The proposal would boost the Illinois minimum wage from $8.25 to $9.25 per hour on Jan. 1. Then, the wage would gradually increase every year until 2025, when it would cap at $15 per hour. The plan also includes tax credits for small businesses, a gradual wage increase for workers who earn tips, plus a lower, incremental wage increase for teenage workers.
Supporters of the minimum wage increase have argued the proposal would lift thousands of Illinois workers out of poverty and boost the economy.
“I think it’s wonderful for our community, for Illinois and for surrounding states,” said Dino Leone, president of the Quad-City Federation of Labor. “Unfortunately, workers currently at the minimum wage are making a poverty wage. It’s not a minimum wage; it’s a poverty wage. So, this is well overdue.”
But business advocacy groups across the state, including the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, have opposed the bill, worried hiking the minimum wage would hurt businesses, leading to shuttered locations and lost jobs.
In the Quad-Cities region — sharing a border with Iowa where the minimum wage remains at $7.25 — Chamber CEO Paul Rumler worries the Quad-Cities will be especially hard hit.
“The opposition we have is the imbalance this will create in our region,” Rumler told business leaders at a Chamber event Thursday morning. “The minimum wage in Illinois is going to be much different than the minimum wage in Iowa. Over the next three or four years, we’ll see a disparity in wages. We want to see balanced growth, not one state doing better than the other. We want to showcase two equals.
If Pritzker signs the legislation, Illinois would be one of the first states to approve a minimum wage of $15 per hour, making it the highest wage in the Midwest. In addition to Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin have maintained the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Missouri’s current wage of $8.60 is scheduled to increase to $12 by 2023.
While the minimum wage has largely been debated along party lines, economists also share differing opinions on how the hike would affect border communities such as the Quad-Cities.
Two sides of the river
Rumler argued the minimum wage boost could put more pressure on companies already struggling to hire and retain employees.
“Unemployment is so low that it’s tough to find workers, so businesses have already been trying to be a good employer and increase wages,” he said. “Businesses are already having a difficult time finding workers. I think that struggle will become more real with this disparity. Iowa businesses will have to raise their wages to compete with Illinois. Then, you create this bubble in the Quad-Cities.”
The Chamber surveyed 140 Illinois business members to study how the increase may affect the regional economy. In the survey, 86 percent of businesses said there would be negative impacts if the bill passed, while 82 percent opposed a $15 minimum wage.
In talking with business owners, Rumler said he’s hearing fears about companies closing Illinois locations and relocating to Iowa or other states, plus employees leaving jobs in Iowa to make a higher wage on the other side of the river.
If signed, the bill would create a tax credit for businesses with 50 or fewer employers to offset wage increases. Businesses could receive a tax credit of 25 percent of the cost with the first wage hike next year, with credits eventually phasing out as the wage reaches $15.
Economist Peter Orazem, with Iowa State University, said it’s possible the Iowa side of the river may see some economic development benefits from Illinois raising its minimum wage.
“The median wage in rural Iowa is $15 an hour, so I would assume it wouldn’t be that much different across the region,” Orazem said. “But if you’re thinking of what the advantages are of locating a manufacturing facility in a rural area, it’s going to be the lower cost of living and lower wages. So there may be an advantage on the Iowa side.”
Orazem pointed to a study he co-authored in 2002, which studied employment after Iowa incrementally raised its minimum wage above the federal level and higher than bordering states, to $4.65 in 1992. The study found after the increase, there were reduced employment opportunities for workers in Iowa.
Research on the impacts of minimum wage increases varies depending on the scope and method of the studies. A 2008 study from the Indiana Business Research Center, for example, showed different results after comparing Illinois — the only Midwestern state to raise its minimum wage in both 2004 and 2005 — to Indiana and other neighboring states.
The study found Illinois experienced higher employment growth during the time period, and minimum wage increases did not have a significant impact on employment growth in the region. Looking at Illinois counties along the Indiana border south of Chicago, the study showed moderate job growth in Indiana counties and more losses in employment in Illinois — but cited other complex reasons along with the minimum wage rising.
Economist Dave Swenson, also with Iowa State, argued in both of the examples, there was no “indication of meaningful movement of labor from one state to the other.”
“People do not migrate toward a higher minimum wage to the degree to which people think they would,” he said. “All of Iowa’s neighbors, except for Wisconsin, have higher minimum wages, so there are already a lot of higher wages surrounding the state. There’s no evidence that Iowa workers are migrating into South Dakota or Nebraska.”
With low unemployment, Swenson said the majority of employers already are paying more than the minimum wage, with little disparity across both sides of the river in the Quad-Cities.
“The minimum wage is the wage at which some employers will hire people, then there’s the market wage. The market wage is what it takes to get somebody to flip burgers, to work at Walmart or to cook in the kitchen. That’s closer to $9 to $11 an hour,” he said. “So a lot of workers are not working at the minimum wage in both jurisdictions, and there’s little difference between the market wage on the Rock Island side versus the Davenport side.”
“The unemployment rate is extremely low and we’re begging for workers, so there’s upward pressure on wages anyway,” Orazem said. “So on the other hand, there’s a difference between wage growth that’s driven by stronger demand for product and wage growth driven by a government mandate.”
Two sides of the coin
Rumler said businesses also worry the cost of paying higher wages will be passed on to consumers.
“Just look at gas prices. People are very sensitive to changes in price,” he said. “We’re going to have to increase prices and pass that along to customers. If they do, those customers are likely to go to Iowa.”
Swenson argued the competitive positions of companies on both the Illinois and Iowa side will likely remain the same.
“Firms, such as a manufacturing or service firm, are saying they can’t make it paying these higher wages,” he said. “You’re basically arguing you can’t pay fair wages and still make a profit. That their margins are so slim that by paying living wages they couldn’t make it. That means your business model doesn’t work.”
In line with arguments by Democratic lawmakers, Swenson argued by paying higher wages, workers would spend more money in the local economy.
“Most people making minimum wage are not kids. They’re people over 25; they’re disproportionally female,” he said. “So we’re not thinking in terms of teenagers, we’re thinking of household income. You raise wages, and you end up having a nudging effect. For people making $9 an hour, or something slightly more than the minimum wage, it’ll put pressure on those wages to go up as well.”
Leone said he hopes Illinois raising its minimum wage would put pressure on neighboring states to do the same.
Rumler agreed boosting wages could result in low-wage workers spending more money in the Quad-Cities, but for the next few years, he argued the pressure on small and mid-sized businesses could be devastating.
“We’re hopeful that we can work with businesses to find a way so this incrementally impacts your business,” Rumler said. “But you need to start planning for that.”
Orazem expects the bi-state economy in the Quad-Cities to shift. But, he said it will be difficult to tell the extent to which the minimum wage leads to any regional changes.
“Illinois is facing a whole lot of potential economic headwinds with heavy levels of state debt, the need to address the underfunding of pensions and so on,” he said. “It may be hard to figure out if there’s an adverse consequence between Illinois and Iowa, or how much the minimum wage is related to those things."