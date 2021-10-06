ORA Orthopedics welcomes new physicians

ORA welcomes new physicians
ORA Orthopedics has added two new physicians to its practice — both Bettendorf residents.
Dr. Asad Hashmi is ORA's new pain management physician. He received his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Hashmi’s practice will focus on the evaluation and treatment of acute and chronic pain.
Dr. Alan Edwards, ORA’s new hand and upper extremity surgeon, received his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. His practice will focus on the treatment of disorders and injuries of the hand, elbow and shoulder. He will be seeing patients in Moline and Geneseo.