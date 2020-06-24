'Our goal is to change what's going on here': Hickman Community Center to reopen in Rock Island's west end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lonnie and Constance Westerfield have a detailed plan. Lonnie can tell you what is envisioned for every single part of the building at 815 9th St., Rock Island, as he walks through it.

The Hickman Community Center is coming back to life.

The Westerfields of Rock Island bought the building earlier this year from the Rock Island Housing Authority, who had used it as a maintenance building since 2005.

Lonnie, 52, and Constance Westerfield, 46, have been working with a team of companies to renovate it to return it to what it once was for the west-end of Rock Island. They looked at other sites but are thankful that they held off and are bringing the Hickman Center back.

“Our goal is to change what’s going on here,” Lonnie Westerfield said of the area.

A few blocks away, balloons and other items are gathered into a makeshift memorial to a recent shooting victim. Rock Island's population is aging and growing smaller, but more diverse, according to census data. According to the city's website, 18.2% of its population is Black. The west end, which includes the Longview, Old Chicago and Douglas Park neighborhoods, has become run down over the years and experiences poverty and crime.