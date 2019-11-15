Outback Steakhouse is closing its doors in Davenport.
The restaurant at 1235 E. Kimberly Road is closing for good at the end of business this Sunday, Nov. 18.
That was confirmed by Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations with Outback's parent company, Bloomin' Brands Inc., in an email Friday.
"Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was made based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team," Watts said in the email.
"All employees will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past 25 years."
According to Outback's website, the location had 57 employees as of Friday.