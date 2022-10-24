Over-the-counter hearing aids now available at select Hy-Vee stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced last week that over-the-counter hearing aids were available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary.

In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss can purchase hearing aids in stores or online without a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist. The FDA cited reports that estimate 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. The new FDA ruling went into effect on Oct. 17.

Customers can now find several over-the-counter hearing aid options at select Hy-Vee stores, starting at less than $500. Hearing aid varieties available at Hy-Vee include receiver-in-the-canal and earbuds, along with other accessories. Each designated store also offers a hearing kiosk within its Hy-Vee Pharmacy department that provides individuals with a free hearing test to measure their level of hearing loss. A complete list of stores offering hearing aid products can be found below.

Hy-Vee has offered hearing aids for individuals with a prescription since 2018.