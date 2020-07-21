Passengers continue to return to Quad-City International Airport

For the third consecutive month, the amount of passengers traveling through the Quad-City International Airport doubled.

Travel is still down significantly, but it has improved to a 78% reduction from this time a year ago, according to June data revealed at Tuesday’s airport board meeting. That’s up from a 95% reduction in April, compared with April 2019.

There were only 2,734 passengers traveling through the Moline-based airport in April 2020, which has grown to 14,390 in June 2020. There were 63,988 total passengers who traveled through the Quad-Cities airport in June 2019, according to airport data.

“As a small airport, it’s a lot easier to maintain social distancing protocols … we got plenty of space for people to spread out” compared to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, said Ben Leischner, executive director of the Quad-City International Airport.

Being a smaller airport means passengers can be more spread out and wait a little bit longer at home before arriving at the terminal, a point made Tuesday by both Leischner and Ashleigh Johnston, the airport’s public relations and marketing director.