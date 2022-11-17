Past the pandemic, Quad-City tourism is invigorated

Tourism was one of many sectors to take a big financial blow during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Quad-City visitors are coming back.

The regional visitor economy in the Quad-Cities for fiscal year 2020 was $958.76 million — a decline from the record $1.2 billion in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Visitor data from 2021 has yet to be released, but signs point to growth.

Without the benefit of tourism, Quad-Citians would pay an estimated $1,400 more in taxes, according to those who study related data.

In May 2020, Visit Quad Cities announced its master plan for growth in the region. Brand identity, visitor experience and economic impact were all high on the priority list.

"Our vision is to be an internationally recognized riverfront destination," Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said at his group's annual meeting Thursday. "The more we can invest and put some intention in that plan, the better off we will be."

The Annual Destination QC! Event was held at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, where Herrell talked about progress on the master plan.

"Tourism is beyond a transactional relationship with visitors," he said, adding that quality of life, place and creating civic pride all play into the relationship as well.

In a FY 2022 Datafy report, the Quad-Cities region saw 14 million visitors, who stayed an average of 3.1 days. The visitors traveled from more than 50 miles away.

“The visitor economy is thriving," Herrell said. "It's hopefully going to continue to grow, and it's definitely here to stay."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic travel saw a massive dip in 2020. According to the US Travel Association, U.S. travel is expected to steadily grow over the next several years.

"We're just now getting back into some sort of pace where we feel like we're moving in the right direction," Herrell said.

The numbers are beginning to reflect that sentiment. There are roughly 7,000 hotel rooms in the region, including Muscatine. In 2020, occupancy rates were as low as 38.8%. In 2022, they jumped to 53.5%. The goal for next year is to raise that number to 60%, he said.

Similarly, hotel revenue in the area for 2020 was $77.3 million and shot up to $132.9 million this year. Data is crucial for understanding how the market performs and what impact visitors make, Herrell said. With 8,000 jobs dependent on the tourism economy, he said, the focus must remain on getting more people to the area.

"Fifty percent of visitors said they had a very good perception of the Quad-Cities prior to coming here," he said. "Once they come here, that number grows to 70%. We just have to find a way to get them here."

While focused on Visit's vision for success, Herrell said, he's also focused on areas of improvement. Only 48% of Quad-Citians boast about living in the area, and only 23% of visitors rated it positively for diversity, for instance.

Maria Ontiveros, President of Mercado on Fifth in Moline, said what started out as a way to promote Hispanic culture has turned into a source of pride in diversity for Moline. Despite being held only 20 days out of the year, the market closed out its largest year yet in 2022, raking in nearly $600,000 for the season.

A visitor left a review, expressing shock at how large the event was, especially when it is held weekly during the market season. The expansive music line-up contributed to its success in drawing people from outside the region, Ontiveros said.

"It's a place for all people of all demographics and ages," she said.

To continue that success, teamwork is essential, said Nancy Ballenger, general manager of the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf & Caesars Entertainment. Promotion needs to come not only from the business sector, but from residents, too, she said.

“We have to brag about ourselves," Ballenger said. "We are the residents here, and we have to send out that message that we want people to come here."

Herrell agreed, saying tourism leads to success in a variety of ways. Being on the border of two states, the Quad-Cities has the unique advantage of using resources from both to propel the Visit Quad Cities mission forward.

"I firmly believe that we are a sleeping giant," he said. "We can do a lot more in this space with ... everybody coming together with the right objective."

Tourism tends to fall short on peoples' perception of its impact, he said. Moving forward, Herrell said, it is his goal to not only continue to promote the Quad-Cities but to get everyone in the region to do the same.

"Human beings are meant to travel," he said. "They are meant to gather and have experiences. I desperately desire for the Quad-Cities that we can get everybody excited about that here.

"It is so much more powerful than people give it credit for."