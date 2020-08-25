Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.

That COVID-19 mitigation effort is being launched Wednesday after being announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“Based on a recent increase in cases, these latest guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants,” a Tuesday afternoon news release stated. “Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.”

The new guideline also goes into effect Wednesday for indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

In the news release announcing the change, Sam Toia, president/CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said the use of face coverings "will protect both diners and team members during this critical time. If we want to stay on a steady path with reopening, it is up to every individual to work collectively toward this common goal."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.