Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings
Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings

New Illinois ad campaign to promote masks as virus positivity rate hits 4%

Gov. J.B. Pritzker wears an Illinois-themed mask as he waits to speak at the Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield Monday. He announced a new $5 million ad campaign to promote face coverings as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the state.

 AP

Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.

That COVID-19 mitigation effort is being launched Wednesday after being announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“Based on a recent increase in cases, these latest guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants,” a Tuesday afternoon news release stated. “Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.”

The new guideline also goes into effect Wednesday for indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

In the news release announcing the change, Sam Toia, president/CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said the use of face coverings "will protect both diners and team members during this critical time. If we want to stay on a steady path with reopening, it is up to every individual to work collectively toward this common goal."

Concerned about COVID-19?

