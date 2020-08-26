Peaches sold at Sam's Club among those being recalled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam's Club notified some Quad-City members that some peaches on sale at the clubs may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Yellow and white Wawona peaches produced by Prima Wawona are being voluntarily recalled.

The recall includes these products sold since June 1:

Description UPC Lot / Date Codes

Wawona 4lb Trays

Yellow Peaches

UPC 8 49315 00028 8

All Product

Wawona 4lb Trays

White Peaches

UPC 8 49315 00031 8

All Product

In an email, Sam's Club said if customers purchased the peaches they should not consume them, but discard them and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Resellers are asked to notify their customers.

"The supplier is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to resolve the issue," the email said.

Sam's Club asks anyone with questions to call Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit its website at wawonapacking.com

