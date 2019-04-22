Andrey Mojica, TSA Security Officer, shows off a variety of prohibited items found by passengers in the last 72 hours during a press conference at the Quad City Airport Monday, April 22, 2019, at the screening checkpoint in Moline.
Andrey Mojica, Transportation Security Administration officer, stood in front of the security checkpoint at the Quad-City International Airport Monday morning — where he pointed to a table covered with pocket knives, pepper spray and a replica grenade.
As airport traffic picks up with the summer travel season, TSA officials reminded passengers what items cannot be stored in their carry-on luggage and taken on a plane.
Mojica showed off prohibited items found at regional airports, including the replica hand grenade and a firearm. And, he showed more than a dozen items seized at the airport in Moline over the past month, including throwing stars, pocket knives and a variety of self defense weapons, including some hidden in a wallet, comb and a tube of lipstick.
Regional TSA spokesman Mark Howell said the Quad-City airport seizes around 50 pounds of prohibited items every month. That number includes items like pocket knives and tools, but not liquid gels and aerosols.
"We don't confiscate anything. We're always going to give everybody the option to get rid of it, including by putting it in your checked bag," he said. "We do these types of events to try to remind passengers to take a look at what they have with them in their bag."
Quad-City TSA officers have not confiscated any firearms this year, Howell said. He argued most people forget they have a knife or other tool on them.
"Make sure you know the rules," he said. "If you don't have those things in your bag, it'll pick up the speed for everyone else."
He asks passengers to visit the TSA's website or social media pages for a list of what's allowed in carry-on luggage.
