Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services has acquired American Pride Security Services of Bloomingdale, which serves the Chicagoland area.
Per Mar this week announced the acquisition of American Pride, which specializes in part-time and full-time security officer services. According to a news release, Neal and Michelle Loftus, owners of American Pride, expanded the business to Fort Meyers, Fla., where they plan to relocate.
"We are very pleased to be merging with Per Mar Security Services," said Neal Loftus, in the release. "After 14 years of proudly serving the Chicagoland market, we have decided to focus solely on our Florida operation ... We have always put the industry first as we've always maintained a core mission to change the way people feel about security. I believe with all of my heart that Per Mar is also sincere in that belief and their track record shows this."
All 32 of the company's employees in Bloomingdale will join Per Mar's Chicago branch.
"American Pride Security Services represents the same values of taking care of employees and customers that we have," said Brad Duffy, Per Mar president of the Security Officer Division, in the release. "It’s a great fit for both parties and provides good expansion for Per Mar in the Chicago market."
Established in 1953, Per Mar operates more than 22 branches and 17 satellite locations.