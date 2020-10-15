Per Mar Security Services acquires another Indiana firm

Per Mar Security Services continues to grow.

The Davenport-based security company announced this week that it acquired Martin Security Systems Inc., based in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Rich and Rob Martin, sons of founder Robert Martin, will remain on with Per Mar as well as a third employee in Valparaiso, Jan Graves.

“We try our best to bring on the people from the acquisition, and they know the customers and have the technology for how to work remotely” with us, Brian Duffy, Per Mar’s chief operating officer, said.

“I am proud of the work that we have done here in the Valparaiso area, and I wanted to be sure that my customers would be well cared for, and I am happy that Per Mar is committed to doing just that,” Robert Martin, who is retiring, said.

Per Mar makes connections with other businesses in the residential and commercial security sector, Duffy said, and can engage more seriously in acquisition talks when a competitor is nearing retirement or seeking a change.

“We’re always looking to grow more, and it’s partially just the nature of the security field," Duffy said. "There are lots of acquisitions and lots of baby boomers who are getting to the age where they want to retire.”