Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services announced it has acquired Stearns Sound & Security of Waupaca, Wis.
The announcement comes as Jerry Stearns, who founded Stearns Sound & Security 43 years ago and is the company's only employee, plans to retire, according to a news release.
"Jerry Stearns really has developed a very quality customer base over his career, and it makes us proud that he is trusting Per Mar to secure them going forward," said Brian Duffy, Per Mar chief operating officer, in the release. "We will make sure that they understand their options for connected services, and look to upgrade where the customers see the benefit."
Stearns will assist in transitioning his more than 400 active customers to Per Mar's Wausau office, according to the release.
"After long hours of searching we found a great match," Stearns said of the acquisition. "We wanted a strong and growing firm that offered the latest in security since many are looking at ways to reduce phone costs and enjoy the convenience of new technologically advanced products."
—Times staff