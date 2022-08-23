Pilcher named chair of Quad Cities Community Foundation

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named Kent Pilcher the new chairperson of its board of directors.

Replacing outgoing chairperson Randy Moore, Pilcher brings nearly seven years of service to the Community Foundation, most recently as board vice chair and Investment Committee chair, and a long history of local community leadership. His term as chair will run through 2024.

In addition to Pilcher’s election to board chair, Dr. LaDrina Wilson has been named vice chair.

“Kent is an asset to the Quad Cities and to the Quad Cities Community Foundation,” said President and CEO Sue Hafkemeyer. “He shares our commitment to regional collaboration, equity and inclusivity, and transformational generosity. We will look to his partnership and leadership as we continue to address our community’s most pressing needs and promising opportunities.”

Pilcher is president and owner of Estes Construction and serves on the boards of Q2030, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, among others.

“I see so much potential for transformation in the Quad Cities, and we can only achieve that potential by coming together—businesses, nonprofits, governments, and generous Quad Citizens,” said Pilcher. “I’m proud to take my next step in service to an organization whose mission is so central to our community’s future.”

Pilcher assumes the chair as Moore completes nearly 10 years of service on the Community Foundation board. The president of Iowa American Water, Moore stepped up as interim president and CEO of the Community Foundation from September 2021 through May 2022 while a national search was conducted for the next president and CEO.

“If my years with the Community Foundation have taught me one thing, it’s that the people who are moved to support the work of this organization—as staff members, as volunteers, or as donors—are unwavering in their commitment to our community,” said Moore. “I will continue to cheer them on, and I know that under Kent’s leadership, they will be in good hands.”