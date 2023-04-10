Summer Kuehl came to the Quad-Cities to sell insurance. She ended up soaring in a way she never expected.

The 28-year-old is the proud owner of Quad Cities Aero, a flight school that operates out of the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline. But her trajectory was never supposed to land her in the region. That part, she said, was fate.

In college at South Dakota State, she studied molecular biology. The career path that made the most sense was medical school, but that didn't interest her.

"I wasn't sure that's what I wanted to do, and I would have to get into hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to do this thing I wasn't sure about," she said.

Med school would require her to do a lot of research, and a career in academia did not sound appealing. Instead, she found a job in commercial insurance, hoping it would spark a new interest.

"I thought maybe I'd stumble into something and be able to do something with this," she said.

Turns out, she was right.

Her job with the Federated Mutual Insurance Company landed her in the Quad-Cities.

"It allowed me to meet a lot of really cool business owners," she said.

And that allowed her to meet with a few who were into aviation. Before long, Kuehl realized she had stumbled into the exact something she was looking for.

"I thought that was the coolest thing ever," she said. "I had never known that general aviation existed."

Before long she came into contact with Jerry Coussens, who builds his own airplanes in Davenport. He offered to take her up for "cloud surfing," and it was love at first flight.

"I was like: I have to learn how to do this. This is the coolest thing I have ever experienced," she said.

In 2018, a few months into flight school, she quit her job, sold her home in the Quad-Cities and moved back home to Stillwater, Minnesota, to live with family. After about seven months of training, she was sure she wanted to make flying her full-time career.

“I was originally just going to get my pilot certificate, live in Minnesota and be done with the Quad-Cities forever," she said.

Fate, again, had other plans.

To pay for flight school, Kuehl sold her home with FSBO Homes Quad Cities.

"That's where I met my now-husband," she said.

After earning all of her required flight ratings in Minnesota, Kuehl moved back to the region to be with her husband, Kyle. In order to fly, the first certificate she had to earn was her private-pilot certificate.

"That's essentially your ticket to be able to go up whenever you want, in any single-engine [airplane] you are rated for," she said.

This requires a minimum of 40 hours of training, but most people complete at least double that amount, she said. A portion of these hours are made up on the ground, learning about regulations, how to maintain the aircraft and learning to read maps.

Once an instructor feels students are proficient, they are cleared for solo flights. Students are required to have at least 10 hours of solo flying in order to earn their certificate.

For many aspiring pilots, the first solo fight is a rite of passage and a major accomplishment. That was no different for Kuehl.

“I was more proud of my first solo than I was any academic or athletic achievement I have ever had," she said.

From there, students can go on to earn other certificates, which allow them different abilities in the sky. Although that requires more training, Kuehl said, they were a breeze compared to earning her private-pilot certificate.

"Honestly, out of all the ratings, I thought that was the most difficult," she said. "It's just so much new material, especially when you're starting from scratch."

But, from her first solo flight, she built up the confidence to continue and went on to earn her Instrument License, which allows her to fly through the clouds. Pilots are literally in a cloud and cannot see outside. They have to learn to fly, based on what the instrument panel shows them.

In order to earn this certificate, pilots must meet multiple qualifications, such as having flown at least 50 hours cross-country as the pilot in command and flying an 40 additional hours, using only the instrument panel.

After that, students can begin to work on their commercial certificate. Technically, this allows for the pilot to be paid to fly someone. But, the restrictions are a mile long. Instead, most pilots go on to earn their Certified Flight Instructor certificate and build up enough hours to be hired by a private charter company.

With her newfound passion for flight and an entrepreneurial partner backing her up, Kuehl decided to do things a little differently and embark on a new adventure: Starting her own flight school.

“I started Quad Cities Aero because I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do with the pilot certificates," she said. "I also knew when I started instruction in the Quad-Cities, there just was not enough of it."

At the time, Carver Aero, now Revv Aviation, was the only option in the area. A few local clubs had private instructors, but Kuehl saw room for more.

"I just thought there was a need for a flight school here and I really loved the environment of the flight training," she said.

Kuehl quickly found that starting her own school was as "terrifying" as it was exciting. But having the support of her husband, whom she describes as a "serial entrepreneur," made all the difference.

"Having him in my corner was huge," she said. "I would not have started QC Aero had I not had him pushing me and helping me through everything."

In late 2020 she started instructing and started off with a Cessna 152, which she quickly sold and upgraded for a 172. She has now expanded the fleet with a Cessna of the same make and model as the first.

Having a uniform fleet makes it easier for students, she said. If one is down for maintenance, they can transition to the other. Currently, Kuehl employs five instructors and has about 30 students enrolled.

In 2017, the Pilot Institute reported only 7.01% of pilots were women. By 2021, that number came up to 9.02%. The difference is slight, but Kuehl said its a trend she's noticed and is excited about.

"I'm definitely seeing more women get involved," she said. "It's encouraging when you see someone else like you that's done it before."

The Experimental Aircraft Association is actively trying to recruit women into the field. It's aware of the reputation for being "an old boy's club," and is trying to change that, she said.

"If anything, it's kind of the wind behind my back that's helping me because people want to see more women in aviation, and they want to see them succeed," she said.

That self-actualization is key, she said. Sometimes, you have to be it to see it.

“I feel like that’s why women hadn’t really taken the leap and become pilots before," she said. "You don’t see people doing it, so you don’t think it's something you can do.”

Kuehl is proof that women can.