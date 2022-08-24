 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pine Knoll Apartments ready to welcome in new tenants

  • Updated
  • 0
082422-qc-nws-pineknoll-19.jpg

A look at the Pine Knoll on Wednesday in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Davenport residents aged 55 and older will soon have a new place to call home. 

Pine Knoll Apartments

1 of 19

Pine Knoll, known for its prominent history in Davenport, has been converted into 25 apartment units. Currently, 15 of the one- and two-bedroom units are rented out. The rest, developer Chris Ales said, are up for grabs.

The sprawling brick building on the west end sits at the top of Telegraph Drive, overlooking the city. Pine Knoll was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis.

Most recently it was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.

As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities, and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed. Vera French, which bough Pine Knoll from the county in 2016, sold it to Ales Development LLC in 2019.

People are also reading…

"It's what I do. I take old historic buildings and re-purpose them," Ales said of taking on the project.

The eight-acre estate was originally intended to be rehabbed with historic tax credits. But, Ales soon found out the front facade of the sanitarium was torn down.

"From a historic prospective, it lost its integrity, which means its no longer eligible for tax credits," he said.

The building was not on the National Register of Historic Places, and Ales was told he would be unlikely to get it registered. Instead, he pivoted to develop the space without the funds.

"We tried to preserve as much as we could, just because that's in my nature," he said, pointing out the original terrazzo flooring.

Funding instead came from a variety of sources, including the Iowa Finance Authority's Affordable Tax Credit and the city's urban revitalization fund.

Halfway through the project, The Iowa Finance Authority reached out to Ales and provided financial assistance as well.

"You dig into the basket and find something else that works," he said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

In the next few weeks, residents will be able to see for themselves how well it worked. Construction is wrapping up quickly, he said.

Every unit comes with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a storage unit in the building's basement and a garage. An elevator has been installed for accessibility, and in the back of the building, a dog park will be created.

The units will be "true mixed income" Ales said, ranging from income-based units to market rate. The cost will range from $300-1,200. Other features of the building include an on-site manager and community room for residents to use.

Ales said he spent the last few years looking for a building with views on all sides. Those with units in the front of the building will be able to see the city, and those in back have a serene view of nature; the best of both worlds.

"All this time it was in my own backyard," he said.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Looking back on the multi-year endeavor, Ales said the hardest part was not the pandemic. It was recovering from it. 

"It was the perfect storm. We started construction and as soon as we started purchasing materials, the prices skyrocketed," he said.

The labor shortage contributed to the problem, too, but it was still manageable. Now that the project is wrapping up, Ales is already on to new endeavors. He has one in the works in Burlington and another in Boonville, Mo.

Those interested in renting a unit are encouraged to call office manager Elizabeth at 563-323-1196.

Reporter Alma Gaul contributed to this story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why gas prices are finally letting up and for how long

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News