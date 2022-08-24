Pine Knoll Apartments ready to welcome in new tenants

Looking back on the multi-year endeavor, Ales said the hardest part was not the pandemic. It was recovering from it.

"It was the perfect storm. We started construction and as soon as we started purchasing materials, the prices skyrocketed," he said.

The labor shortage contributed to the problem, too, but it was still manageable. Now that the project is wrapping up, Ales is already on to new endeavors. He has one in the works in Burlington and another in Boonville, Mo.

Those interested in renting a unit are encouraged to call office manager Elizabeth at 563-323-1196.

Reporter Alma Gaul contributed to this story.