Pine Knoll Apartments ready to welcome in new tenants

A look inside a one-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
Chris Ales, project manager, talks about renovating the Pine Knoll into affordable senior living apartments, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport.
A look inside a one-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look outside the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a one-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look at the Pine Knoll on Wednesday in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside an apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a one-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
Chris Ales, project manager, looks out a window of the Pine Knoll into affordable senior living apartments, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a one-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
Chris Ales, project manager, talks about renovating the Pine Knoll into affordable senior living apartments, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport.
A look inside the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
A look inside a two-bedroom apartment at the Pine Knoll, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Davenport. The former sanitarium and mental health facility is being remodeled to become affordable senior living apartments.
Pine Knoll, known for its prominent history in Davenport, has been converted into 25 apartment units. Currently, 15 of the one- and two-bedroom units are rented out. The rest, developer Chris Ales said, are up for grabs.
The sprawling brick building on the west end sits at the top of Telegraph Drive, overlooking the city. Pine Knoll was built by Scott County and opened in 1914 primarily to take care of patients with tuberculosis.
Most recently it was leased by the county to Vera French Community Mental Health Center to provide 24-hour care and treatment for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. It had a 60-bed capacity.
As federal regulations for Medicare funding changed to require smaller settings, Vera French began building smaller facilities, and when the last patient was transferred in 2017, Pine Knoll closed. Vera French, which bough Pine Knoll from the county in 2016, sold it to Ales Development LLC in 2019.
In the next few weeks, residents will be able to see for themselves how well it worked. Construction is wrapping up quickly, he said.
Every unit comes with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a storage unit in the building's basement and a garage. An elevator has been installed for accessibility, and in the back of the building, a dog park will be created.
The units will be "true mixed income" Ales said, ranging from income-based units to market rate. The cost will range from $300-1,200. Other features of the building include an on-site manager and community room for residents to use.
Ales said he spent the last few years looking for a building with views on all sides. Those with units in the front of the building will be able to see the city, and those in back have a serene view of nature; the best of both worlds.
"All this time it was in my own backyard," he said.
Looking back on the multi-year endeavor, Ales said the hardest part was not the pandemic. It was recovering from it.
"It was the perfect storm. We started construction and as soon as we started purchasing materials, the prices skyrocketed," he said.
The labor shortage contributed to the problem, too, but it was still manageable. Now that the project is wrapping up, Ales is already on to new endeavors. He has one in the works in Burlington and another in Boonville, Mo.
Those interested in renting a unit are encouraged to call office manager Elizabeth at 563-323-1196.
