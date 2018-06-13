He won't announce specific plans yet. But Peoria developer William Torchia is hoping to bring new commercial development to Davenport, across from Costco Wholesale along 53rd Street.
Torchia runs WCT Properties out of East Peoria and has helped bring several developments to the Quad-Cities, including two separate strip malls on Elmore Avenue, as well as Natural Grocers. And recently, he helped bring Portillo's to Peoria. The Chicago-style hot dog restaurant chain opened this spring.
Some Quad-Cities residents have been begging for a local Portillo's chain for years and even started a Facebook group about it. And while the city of Davenport teasing to a Portillo's opening on its Facebook page Wednesday sparked conversation of the restaurant chain's arrival in the Q-C once again, Torchia denied any rumors.
"I don't have a deal with anyone for this particular development," he said. "For this particular ground, nothing has been signed yet. There are no deals with anyone. Right now, it's just important to get the land rezoned so we can bring commercial development to those parcels."
Portillo's Spokeswoman Ana Espinoza said there is no news to report on development in the Quad-Cities at this time.
But whether it's Portillo's or not, Torchia said he will have more specific details on the development later this month, including at a neighborhood meeting.
Next Tuesday, the Davenport Planning and Zoning Commission will consider Torchia's request to rezone 6.5 acres, south of East 53rd Street and east of Lorton Avenue, from a residential to commercial development. The property is south of the new Costco, which is expected to open in October.
"The development is lining up right with the Costco and that new traffic signal on 53rd Street," he said. "So you'll be able to go directly across from our development to Costco, and then turn left or right on 53rd Street."
He said around nine residential properties currently sit on the land, which runs along 53rd, from Lorton Avenue toward the Q-C Mart.
"Our goal is to be a good neighbor and blend with the neighborhood," Torchia said. "We want to make sure the neighbors are comfortable with what we're trying to do. We have a long way to go with meetings and the city, but having their support will get this across the finish line."
This story is developing.