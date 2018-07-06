Iowa's rest areas by the numbers

$30 million -- The savings the Iowa Department of Transportation could realize over 20 years by enacting its proposed Rest Area Management Plan. The savings is estimated at $25 million in 15 years.

$3 million -- The typical cost to replace an aging rest area.

$700,000 -- The typical cost to close a full-service rest area.

$385,000 -- The typical cost to close a parking-only site.

279 -- The number of authorized truck parking spaces (about 35 percent) removed by closing 11 full-service rest areas and 16 parking-only sites.

16 -- The number of Iowa's parking-only sites, all of which are being recommended to close. Ten of the sites are 75 percent utilized.

11 -- The number of Iowa's full-service rest areas that would close under the proposed plan. The represented about one-third of the state's 37 full-service rest areas.

3 -- The number of decades that the rest area management plan will be implemented.

Source: Iowa DOT draft Iowa Rest Area Management Plan