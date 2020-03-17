Primary bus, paratransit services in Quad-Cities to waive fares during COVID-19 pandemic

Fare collection is being waived until further notice for fixed route and paratransit buses in Rock Island County and Davenport and Bettendorf.

According to a Tuesday joint news release, the three operators are following federal health recommendations on social distancing.

“We recommend people avoid unnecessary travel and stay home when sick. We recognize that people still need to get to work, social services, and grocery stores,” the news release said.

“The elimination of paper tickets, transfers, and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers. This will also allow for parents to utilize fixed route to access school meal distribution sites while school are not in session.”

Riders can access information on each service; Illinois riders can visit www.metroqc.com/covid19 while Davenport riders can go to www.davenportiowa.com/covid, and Bettendorf residents can view www.bettendorf.org.

The three bus systems ask riders to follow federal health guidelines, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.