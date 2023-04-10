Editor's Note: This story first appeared in the March edition of Insight magazine, which offers in-depth insights into the Quad-Cities business landscape.

Airlines are struggling with a pilot shortage, and one nonprofit is trying to tap into a new talent pool by inspiring women to get involved.

According to the Pilot Institute, 9% of pilots are women. When it comes to other jobs at the airport, such as mechanics, women account for just 2.63% of the total.

Girls in Aviation Day at the Quad City International Airport hopes to elevate those numbers. Once a year in September, the airport hosts an event geared toward inspiring girls to think about careers in the industry.

Women in Aviation International (WAI) is a nonprofit organization that, "encourages the advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests" according to its website. It started in 1990 and was formally established in 1994 as a nonprofit organization.

In 2021, the airport in Moline brought the movement aboard. Airport marketing manager Ashleigh Davis said the idea to start an event came from within the community.

"We were approached by John Deere Aviation to put this event (Girls in Aviation Day) on for our community," Davis said. "We worked with Elliot Aviation as of last year to expand this event and reach as many school-aged kids as we possibly can."

From there, airport staff reached out to aviation-related businesses across the region to gauge their interest in attending. Everyone from drone pilots to airline crew members to airport fire and rescue workers were invited to give kids an up-close experience.

"We ask them to present whatever kind of hands-on exhibit they feel best shows their industry," Davis said.

The intention is to reach a broad age range and inspire the young people to think about how they might become involved in aviation.

"The goal is to showcase just how many educational and career opportunities are available within aviation," she said.

Generally, people relate aviation jobs to being a pilot, she said, but there are many careers in the field. On average, 10% of airline executives and maintenance workers are female. Davis hopes Girls in Aviation Day can help inspire this to change.

"We need to be able to reach more populations and make aviation accessible," she said.

About 200 people have attended in the past, and Davis hopes that number continues to climb. Every year the airport adds to the event. Last fall, they brought in an all-female Blackhawk Helicopter crew from Peoria. The women talked about their journey with the National Guard and why they chose aviation.

Davis said the plans for the 2023 Girls in Aviation Day were not nailed down yet, but it will happen in late September. The free event is open to everyone who is looking to learn more about the industry.

"We hope that it sparks a passion ... and they discover something new for themselves, even if it’s a hobby," she said.