Promotion Fulfillment Center expands to Quad-Cities with new facility in Davenport that will add 25-35 jobs

CAMANCHE — Promotion Fulfillment Center, an e-commerce fulfillment and promotions company headquartered in Camanche, Iowa, is expanding its footprint in the state with a new facility in Davenport.

According to a news release, double-digit growth over the past several years is the driving force behind PFC’s expansion. The company currently has other locations in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Mexico.

The Davenport facility is located in River Cities Business Park at East 90th Street, the site of the former Caterpillar plant. PFC will initially occupy a 30,000-square-foot space. Operations will include fulfilling and shipping e-commerce products directly to consumers as well as to retail and wholesale.

PFC will hire 25-35 employees for the new site, which is scheduled to open this month once building renovations and set-up are completed.

“We’ve been searching for an additional Iowa site for several months, and this new location gives us good proximity to our Camanche headquarters and the opportunity to expand future operations," Dan Schons, PFC's senior vice president of operations and finance, said in a news release. "Based on the unprecedented growth that e-commerce fulfillment has experienced in recent years, having the ability to expand at our new location is crucial."

PFC was founded in 1974 and has been recognized as a top third-party logistics provider by Multichannel Merchant for seven consecutive years. PFC provides full-service fulfillment for customers across the country, including inventory management, kitting and assembly, shipping, returns processing and call-center support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0