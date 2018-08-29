Citing higher-than-expected costs, developers have withdrawn a proposal to build more than 300 apartments south of East 53rd Street in Davenport, west of the Bettendorf border.
Rezoning was approved for the development, and the proposal was starting to make its way through Davenport City Hall, when developers confirmed they have decided against moving forward. Watermark Residential, based in Indiana, was looking to build a 19-building, 304-unit apartment complex between Amesbury Drive and the east city limit, near Dove Court.
The complex would have included a potential dog park, club house and outdoor pool. North of the apartments, along 53rd Street, Build to Suit was proposing a multi-tenant commercial development. But both development groups have withdrawn the proposals, according to Kevin Koellner with Build to Suit.
"It got to the point where it wasn't financially feasible," he said, claiming construction and land costs were higher than initially expected. "Watermark (is) contemplating whether or not they'll look at other locations. But our commercial project was specific to that location, so we're not looking to take this and move it."
Officials at Watermark have yet to respond for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Davenport Plan and Zoning commission in July approved rezoning the 24 acres from low-density residential and planned development districts to a medium-density dwelling district for the apartments. Plans included a new signalized intersection, and a traffic study was conducted for both developments.
Before the zoning approval, commissioners said the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, has been hard to sell since it was rezoned from an agriculture area. The land was rezoned in 2011 for a residential and commercial proposal, including around 46 single-family homes. The commercial proposal for the property, which zoning documents state was controversial at the time, included an office development.
The 2011 proposal also was stalled.