Davenport-based publisher Lee Enterprises on Tuesday announced the promotions of two company executives.
Officials said Ray Farris, president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, has been appointed a vice president of Lee Enterprises. Chris White, president and publisher of Times Media Company in Munster, Indiana, also was named a vice president.
Both executives have served as Lee group publishers. In a news release, Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said the appointments are effective immediately.
"Ray and Chris have proven themselves to be outstanding executives," Mowbray said. "The results in St. Louis and Northwest Indiana have consistently been among the best in our company, and they’ve extended their great leadership into other enterprises through their roles as group publishers. Both are very deserving of this new appointment."
Farris joined Lee Enterprises in 2006. He was named president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2013, after serving as general manager since 2010. He became group publisher for Lee's operations in the East and Midwest regions earlier this year.
White began with the company in 2013 as publisher of Times Media Company, after serving as group publisher of The Repository in Canton, Ohio and GateHouse-Ohio Media. He was named a group publisher of Lee in 2015.
Headquartered in Davenport, Lee Enterprises operates daily newspapers and digital products, plus nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications, in 49 markets and 21 states.
In the Quad-City region, Lee is the parent company to the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus and Muscatine Journal.