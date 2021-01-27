‘Pumpkin Queen’ nearly left her family business before buying it

A core mission of Frey Farms is to end food waste in the fresh produce industry.

“So when you look at a piece of ugly fruit, what do you do with it?” she said. “You make juice. To me, life is no different. Optimism is the secret to everything, waking up every day and looking for the good.”

The market is ripe for more speciality crop sales, she said.

“No one really thinks about the Midwest as a fruit-and-vegetable-producing region,” she said. “But consumers are hungry for and demanding fresh produce in season. They’re the ones that make the voting decisions. They vote with their dollars, in what they’re going to buy.”

Frey said to keep talent in the specialty produce industry, you have to hook kids when they’re young – so they don’t, say, flee for the big city and never return to the family business.

“Exposure is very important to young people,” she said. “So much of it starts with education and programs to get kids involved with.”

Frey commends her local school district building a greenhouse, providing a path for not just children growing up on a farm but also students who simply live in rural America.