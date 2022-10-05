Purina invests $156 million in Clinton, adds 96 workers

CLINTON — Jim Marshall has been employed at Purina for 27 years. Wednesday, he put on a bright orange hard hat to give tours of the new $156 million expansion introduced in Clinton.

"We've been able to build this from the ground up, and we are pretty proud of it," he said.

The Nestle Purina PetCare Company has had a footprint in Clinton since 1969. Over the last 53 years, the plant has grown to now employ 570 people. The latest expansion has expanded capacity and production while adding a new training center.

"We're always looking ahead to what's next for pet owners, our employees and the community," said factory manager Justin Wilkinson.

The Clinton factory is the kitchen for some of the company's most popular food and treats, as well as the hub for testing new products. Wilkinson said Purina makes more than 190 formulas, and many are exclusive to Clinton.

Purina’s Clinton factory produces some of the company’s most popular brands, and is a hub for innovative products. The pet food production expansion includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.

Of the 96 newly hired positions, they range from technical to engineering. Work on the expansion began in 2020 and persisted despite setbacks thrown at them due to COVID-19. Workers have been in the new warehouse for the last year, he said.

Chief Technical Officer John Bear said there have been new changes to the Clinton factory but one thing remains the same: the commitment to employees and community. Clinton is just one of 20 facilities in the Purina network. The brand employs more than 1,370 people across the state of Iowa.

In addition to the expansion, Purina purchased a building adjacent to the factory. It has been retrofitted to include storage and packing for the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements and Just Right brands. But, they aren't done yet.

"We're not done, so stay tuned," Bear warned.

Officials were tight-lipped about what is to come, but with the brand in more than 57 million households in the US alone, growth is expected. Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said he was thankful to have Purina in the area, and grateful for the commitment to the community.

"Having a great big brand such as Purina here in our backyard is an awesome thing," he said. "We're excited for this experience and we're excited for the opportunity it will birng the employees who live and work here."