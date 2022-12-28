 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purina invests additional $110M in Clinton factory, adds 15 jobs

Nestlé Purina will gather with community representatives to celebrate the completion of a $156 million expansion at the company’s Clinton factory. The project expands capacity and production capabilities for Purina’s high-quality pet food brands and adds a technical training center

Months after completing a $156 million factory expansion, Nestle Purina in Clinton will see an additional $110 million investment.

The newest expansion will create 15 new jobs and add automated warehousing technology to the facility, according to a press release. Nestle Purina PetCare Company is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. and is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.

Purina invests $156 million in Clinton, adds 96 workers

Purina manufactures pet care products, including pet food, snacks and cat litter products. In Clinton, Purina produces various dry pet food and snacks. The most recent project includes the construction of a 90,000-square foot building to support an expansion at the facility.

“Nestle Purina PetCare Company’s continued investment in the Greater Clinton Region is proof that our area boasts a business-friendly environment with the infrastructure and resources necessary to be successful,” said Andy Sokolovich, CEO of Grow Clinton. “The company hosts a positive culture focused on the well being of its team, our community, and the manufacturing of quality pet food. I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with their staff, supporting yet another milestone for the Clinton facility.”

Purina employs approximately 1,370 people across Iowa. In addition to the factory in Clinton, Purina has operations in Fort Dodge and Davenport

