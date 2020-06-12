Purina, River Bandits to hold pet food pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Quad-City River Bandits and Purina will hold a drive-through pet food pantry for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The contact-free drive will be at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines, Davenport, from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, June 20.

Recipients will remain in their cars while staff from Purina and the River Bandits load pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

Pet food will be distributed while supplies last.

“Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets, and we are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time,” said Casey

Hansen, Davenport Purina, factory manager.

“We love our Bark in the Park Sunday games when dog owners can bring

their pets for free, and we want to do all we can to ensure every Quad Cities pet gets the food and

nutrition he or she needs," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.

