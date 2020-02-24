Purina to invest $140 million in Clinton facility, add 60 new jobs

CLINTON — A major employer is expanding its presence with a $140 million investment.

Nestlé Purina announced the expansion late last week that will allow Purina to add new processing and packaging lines for kibble-based production, or dry pet food, and create about 60 new jobs, a news release said.

Purina first opened in Clinton in 1969 and now employs 360 workers. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Purina’s announcement represents “a significant expansion in jobs and infrastructure for rural Iowa.”

Purina also operates facilities in Davenport

Purina’s dry dog food business has grown 7% in the last year, the company said, and the $140 million will be invested in Clinton by 2023.

“Purina’s Clinton factory plays a unique role in the company’s network of 21 factories across the United States. The location is a hub for innovation and design of new products, in addition to producing flagship brands including Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan, both of which are experiencing double digit growth,” Purina said in its news release.