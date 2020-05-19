Q-C air travel lifts off after flights down 95%

The area is subject to flooding when the Rock River rises, causing a tributary on the airport’s grounds to flood. That attracts birds that pose a hazard to aircraft.

The work is “an upgrade most of our passengers will not notice. You’ll notice a lot of work happening if you’re driving around the airport,” said Joe Goetz, the airport’s operations manager.

“No delays to the flight schedules. Most people won’t even realize it’s happening until they see the construction work in the field.”

The main runway is closed through Aug. 8, with traffic being diverted to another runway.

In other airport news, the board approved receiving an $8,063,175 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, or CARES. But the airport likely won’t see that full amount as the State of Illinois, which operates as a pass-through for federal funds, will likely take a percentage.

That “puts us really at a deficit from the get go. It’s something the state is not doing intentionally; it’s an issue with the way the law is written,” Leischner told the board.