You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Q-C air travel lifts off after flights down 95%
topical alert featured

Q-C air travel lifts off after flights down 95%

Traffic at the Moline airport was down 95% last month as the new coronavirus hammered the airline industry. But things are already picking back up as the airport adapts to new realities for air travelers. 

A hundred passengers traveled out of the Quad-City International Airport on Monday, said Ben Leischner, the airport's executive director. 

In remarks to the airport board on Tuesday, Leischner highlighted the installation of “sneeze guard” protection, or plexiglass barriers, at each ticket counter of the airport terminal for workers and passengers.

The airport is also following state guidance on the use of face coverings within the terminal, and all of the airlines that serve the Quad-City airport require passengers wear face coverings, said Ashleigh Johnston, the airport’s spokesperson.

Passengers are starting to increase again after just 2,700 traveled through the airport for the entire month of April, a 95% reduction from last April. 

Meanwhile, work is progressing on a $6 million project aimed at reducing flooding and bird activity. The project began earlier this month to address flooding concerns in a grassy area near the main runway. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is picking up 90% of the funding. The remaining 10% will be funded equally between the State of Illinois and the airport. Valley Construction, of Rock Island, is the contractor.

The area is subject to flooding when the Rock River rises, causing a tributary on the airport’s grounds to flood. That attracts birds that pose a hazard to aircraft.

The work is “an upgrade most of our passengers will not notice. You’ll notice a lot of work happening if you’re driving around the airport,” said Joe Goetz, the airport’s operations manager.

“No delays to the flight schedules. Most people won’t even realize it’s happening until they see the construction work in the field.”

The main runway is closed through Aug. 8, with traffic being diverted to another runway.

In other airport news, the board approved receiving an $8,063,175 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, or CARES. But the airport likely won’t see that full amount as the State of Illinois, which operates as a pass-through for federal funds, will likely take a percentage.

That “puts us really at a deficit from the get go. It’s something the state is not doing intentionally; it’s an issue with the way the law is written,” Leischner told the board.

The board also approved buying two pieces of property near the Moline airport. Those are 6914 34th St., $75,900, and 7007 36th St., $74,800.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News