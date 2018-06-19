The Quad-City airport authority’s discussion of monthly passenger traffic Tuesday was vastly different than this time last year.
Last May, outgoing Director of Aviation Bruce Carter said the Quad-City International Airport’s passenger totals were “dismal,” with the number of total passengers down 19 percent. But he concluded his last meeting with the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority on a high note.
New Executive Director Ben Leischner told the board the number of total passengers, including both enplanements and deplanements, was up 6 percent last month. Passengers took over 61,550 trips in May, compared to more than 53,900 last year.
May's enplanements rose from 27,056 in 2017 to 30,756 last month. That’s a 14 percent increase over last May.
“The good news is total enplanements are up 6 percent,” Leischner said. “Looking at last year’s reports, and looking at May’s numbers, enplanements were down 10 percent. So we went from the negative 10 percent last year to where we are at with 6 percent now. It’s a positive trend all around, with the biggest contributor being Allegiant.”
Looking at year-to-date totals, 27 percent more passengers have boarded Allegiant planes compared to this time in 2017. Other spikes were seen in the number of passengers boarding Charter planes, a 17 percent increase over last year, as well as American Eagle, with a 11 percent increase.
For Delta, however, enplanements dropped 6 percent. It was the only airline to see a decrease from last year.
“That was pretty much largely due to downsized aircrafts on some of the routes,” Leischner said.
With expanded service to Denver, Carter said, United had a 3 percent increase in passenger enplanements.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the airport authority approved the purchase of property, at 5408 and 5410 69th Ave., Milan, for $174,000. Carter said the property is directly west of the Deere & Co. hangar and will make room for the second phase of construction on the Northwest Service Road. The project is expected to go to bid this summer and be completed next year.
Leischner also announced the first phase of an airfield lighting project will begin July 9, and one commercial runway will be closed for 45 days this summer, which could impact commercial tenants. Beginning Aug. 12, he said there will be a change in Allegiant’s schedule to accommodate the closure.