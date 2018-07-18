Enplanements at the Quad-City International Airport are up 6 percent for both June and the year to date.
But on Tuesday, the airport’s new executive director, Ben Leischner, advised caution when interpreting those numbers. Last year was a bit of an aberration over the past five years, he said.
“What I have kind of observed being the new guy, it looks like last year kind of isolated itself as a bit of an outlier,” he said. “So it was down a little bit more than the four years prior. So we are getting back up to that level.
“It’s something right now where it’s more or less a status quo with last year being down.”
Leischner said he hoped to work on improving passenger numbers in the near future. He also said there were plenty of other factors to consider when interpreting increased ridership, including profitability for the airlines.
“Are they filling it (a plane) with a lot of people who are paying lower fares so they are making less money, or are they making better money?” he asked. “That’s one of those things where airline economics can be complicated.
“It’s a very advanced formula on how they figure out to get fares, and when you book, and how you book, and what class of ticket you are in,” he said. “It is generally a good thing to see load factors up. But that isn’t always a direct indicator to how the airlines are doing as far as profitability.”
Figures shared at Tuesday’s meeting show — for June 2018 compared with June 2017 — United Express was up 17 percent; American Eagle, 16 percent; and Allegiant, 15 percent. Charter flights were down 26 percent, and Delta Airlines was down 8 percent.
Overall, the number of passengers getting off planes at the airport was up 5 percent in June compared with June 2017.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the airport’s board of commissioners approved an operating and capital budget of $28.74 million for fiscal year 2019.