Q-C Airport to revamp in coming years with use of federal dollars

Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, said he and Leischner built a rapport soon after Herrell came to the area. He points to the removal of a Visit Quad Cities kiosk from the lobby of the airport that was replaced by an interactive touchscreen as one change the two implemented.

The revamp of the airport “presents a chance for us to really be thinking not only short term and what we need to do out at the airport, but we’ve got a long-term partner with whoever they decide to hire,” Herrell said.

“That airport is a first impression. It’s a last impression, but it’s also a place, whether people are a business traveler or leisure traveler, they can be connecting and traveling anywhere in the United States so how we represent and showcase the Quad-Cities is really important.”

Herrell said other potential changes could be a mix of highlighting well-known aspects of the Quad-Cities, such as the Mississippi River or the local impact of manufacturing and agriculture, with artistic decisions.