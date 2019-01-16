The Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association has announced its 2019 board of directors.
Last Friday, the new board was sworn in at the organization's annual holiday party at the Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, according to a news release. Also at the event, President Scott Webster and other executives announced this year's initiatives, including launching a mobile app and a student trades initiative.
Members of the 2019 board term include: President Scott Webster of Premier Custom Homes; Vice President Bill Wilford of Wilford Construction; past president Lenny Wilkinson of Bettendorf Home Repair; Secretary Shawn Wright of Ascentra Credit Union; Treasurer Tom Doty of US Bank; Remodelers Council Chair Rich Ketcham of Tradesmen International; Director Steve Ingleby of Ingleby Construction; Director Jerry Felsing of Steve’s Mirror & Glass; Director Amy Pearson of Pearson Building Pursuits; Director Jeff Bass of Epic Stone; and Director Jim Work of Silverthorne Homes.
Award recipients for last year include: Builder of the Year, Dave Prochaska with Dave Prochaska Construction Inc.; Remodeler of the Year, ProSource Wholesale Floorcoverings; Associate of the Year, Rich Ketcham with Tradesmen International; Business of the Year, Per Mar Security Services; Executive Officer Award, Jamie Stevens with Remax River Cities; Lifetime Achievement, Bill Connors who is retired from the City of Bettendorf.