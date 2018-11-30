After spending 18 years with Hon Co. in Muscatine, Julie Jindrich has been appointed director of business intelligence for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Jindrich joined the Chamber on Monday. According to a news release, her new role will focus on identifying market opportunities to achieve economic development goals.
She will find ways to attract new companies, maximize the value of existing companies, and retain companies in the six-county region, according to the release.
Previously, Jindrich served in a variety of roles for Hon, ranging from market research, process improvement, data research and content management. Chamber officials said her leadership should align with the new market development strategy undertaken by the economic development team.
