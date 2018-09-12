The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce announced more details this week regarding what its new Business Services division will offer local companies.
"We are changing the way that we engage with our members. We've taken member feedback and built Business Services around how members feel we can better serve them," said Julie Forsythe, vice president of Business Services, in a news release. "Our members want help with promotion and brand building so that they can get new customers. And they want to know where there is opportunity for growth, and where there may be some blind spots — to be sure their business operations are ready to handle the additional business once it comes.”
This week, the Chamber announced it will start offering programs to address those needs.
For example, the Chamber will provide press, promotion and business pitch workshops, according to the release. During the training, businesses will receive coaching on how to create an elevator pitch, network and coordinate with the media.
The monthly workshops will be open to Chamber members, from noon to 1 p.m., on the first Thursday of every month. The next training will be held Oct. 4 at 331 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Beginning Sept. 26, Chamber members will also have access to a business growth decision tool called Growth Wheel, according to the release. It allows business owners to examine their processes in customer relations, marketing, operations, business concept and finances. Workshops will be held Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 19.
Lastly, Chamber officials announced members will have access to free market research database, providing businesses with access to global trade data, consumer demographics and more. Market research database training, in partnership with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
For more information on the business services, call 563-823-2652.