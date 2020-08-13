Q-C Chamber highlights diversity, inclusion and equity at virtual annual meeting

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce highlighted some steps businesses can take to continue growing, even during 2020’s uncertainty.
Paul VanDuyne, president/CEO of Rock Island-based IMEG Corp., and Skot Welch, Global Bridgebuilders, discussed different aspects to helping to continue moving a business forward during the Chamber’s all-virtual annual meeting Thursday afternoon.
VanDuyne said his company has acquired three offices this year with potentially four more to be added in 2020. That’s because IMEG added a merger and acquisitions unit with eight workers who look at what they can target over the next one to three years.
And while there are concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the presidential election in November, VanDuyne remains bullish while he has about 75% of his workforce back in their respective offices in 18 markets across the country.
“I would say doing strategic planning I think is something we need to do more frequently now. Things change so quickly,” he said.
IMEG has about 200 people across six buildings in the Quad-Cities, and more than 80% of the design firm’s leadership team lives here. Those employees serve on local boards and are active in organizations. IMEG also focuses on using local vendors or local services such as the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
Skot Welch, of Global Bridgebuilders, talked about how businesses need to keep moving forward, need to keep innovating otherwise becoming stagnant can led to ruin.
“The marketplace is moving at the speed of thought,” he said.
Welch talked about diversity, inclusion and equality and how those can be intertwined into any business.
“Engaged people are an organization’s most important asset. Disengaged people are actually an organization’s greatest liability,” Welch said. “… One of the reasons I’m suggesting is that in some point in time, they didn’t feel that they were part of the organization, right? So they simply felt like ‘well, I maybe welcomed in the organization, but I don’t feel like I belong.’ So as they try to give ideas, as they try to talk about maybe ways to make the business stronger, no one hears their ideas.”
He said organizations have voices that aren’t being heard, which could slow innovation. Having a space for workers to contribute on a high level will help a business operate and thrive.
“I want to encourage you that one of the things you have to look at as a business leader is understand that diversity, equity and inclusion is actually a part of a sustainable business strategy,” Welch said. “The more diversity you have around the table actually the higher the likelihood of you having an opportunity to solve more conflicts and problems. I’ll say it another way, the question is not who's at the table; the question is who is not at the table? And to the degree you do not have voices at the table is to the degree that your business in some way is suffering.”
The Q-C Chamber launched a diversity, equity and inclusion toolkit on its website earlier this summer as a resource.
During the virtual event, C. Dana Waterman III, of Lane & Waterman, was named volunteer of the year as, through his leadership as Board Chair of Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, Grow Quad Cities granted funds to support businesses following the 2019 flood.
Waterman also led Grow Quad Cities into a transition to become the Quad Cities Chamber Foundation by clarifying its regional focus and begin the process to diversify funding sources.
Twin State Technical Services was recognized as business of the year as the Davenport-based company was transitioned its 350 commercial and nonprofit clients, such as six regional school districts, to go virtual as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.
Additionally, Twin State has grown its workforce by 30% since 2018 and has 42 staff who each receive up to $10,000 per year for professional development training.
