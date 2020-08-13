Q-C Chamber highlights diversity, inclusion and equity at virtual annual meeting

Skot Welch, of Global Bridgebuilders, talked about how businesses need to keep moving forward, need to keep innovating otherwise becoming stagnant can led to ruin.

“The marketplace is moving at the speed of thought,” he said.

Welch talked about diversity, inclusion and equality and how those can be intertwined into any business.

“Engaged people are an organization’s most important asset. Disengaged people are actually an organization’s greatest liability,” Welch said. “… One of the reasons I’m suggesting is that in some point in time, they didn’t feel that they were part of the organization, right? So they simply felt like ‘well, I maybe welcomed in the organization, but I don’t feel like I belong.’ So as they try to give ideas, as they try to talk about maybe ways to make the business stronger, no one hears their ideas.”

He said organizations have voices that aren’t being heard, which could slow innovation. Having a space for workers to contribute on a high level will help a business operate and thrive.