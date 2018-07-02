After announcing a new budget and restructuring plan, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce created a new position this week, appointing Greg Aguilar as director of Q2030.
Vice President of Communications Jillian McCleary said Q2030 was previously staffed by the Chamber's Senior Vice President Rene Gellerman. Along with the director position, the Chamber plans to hire a project manager, according to a news release.
A lifelong Quad-Citizen, Aguilar has served with the Chamber for two years, most recently as director of talent attraction and retention. He has focused on working with the young professionals group and has served as staff lead on several Q2030 groups, according to the news release.
"Q2030 remains a top priority of the Chamber,” President and CEO Paul Rumler said. "We continue to align our work plan with Q2030 and serve as the initiative’s organizational backbone. The work of Q2030 has a direct impact on business and economic growth. Advancing Q2030 strategies like talent attraction and retention, creating a more welcoming and inclusive community, dynamic riverfronts, and exciting downtowns all benefit our local businesses and economy."
Last week, Rumler said the Chamber's number of full-time employees will remain the same, but positions will be restructured. Monday's announcement is the first new position created.
Prior to working for the Chamber, Aguilar served as the Northwest Regional Manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, where he covered 10 counties. Aguilar was a founding board member of the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2008, according to the news release.