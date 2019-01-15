The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce has named Jennifer Walker as its new vice president of communications.
Walker is a marketing professional and strategic leader with 25 years of experience in public relations, brand building, events and project management, according to a news release.
"I look forward to working with our members to promote the Quad-Cities region and help facilitate business growth," Walker said in the release. "We will continue to build the Chamber’s brand around the four major areas of work: economic development, business services, downtowns and Q2030."
In her role at the Chamber, Walker will manage a team of communications and events staff members. One main goal is implementing a marketing and brand management strategy for the Quad-Cities.
Walking previously served in the role at the Chamber in 2014 and 2015, according to the release. She has also worked for United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, UpStream Consulting and Renaissance Rock Island.
She currently serves on the boards of the Rock Island Community Foundation, Quad-City Botanical Center, plus the Illinois Quad-City Civic Center Authority, where she was named the first female board chair.
"Jennifer’s diverse experience in marketing and community development made her the ideal candidate for this position," said Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler, in the release. "We’re happy to have her on the team."