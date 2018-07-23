Illinois state Sen. Neil Anderson and Rep. Tony McCombie will host a free job fair next Tuesday in Moline.
From 9 a.m. to noon, more than 50 employers will accept resumes and discuss job opportunities at the Spotlight Theatre and Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., at the former site of the Scottish Rite, according to a news release.
Employers include health care providers, manufacturers, retailers, public services, non-profits, public safety departments and more. Free workshops will also be available, covering topics such as effective search strategies for state employment, interviewing techniques and how to get your resume noticed.
For more information, call Anderson's office at 309-736-7084.
